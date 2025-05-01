GHRA vows to press on with petition for international inquiry into police

-after rejected by Parliament Speaker

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) on Tuesday expressed disquiet at the setting aside of yet another one of its petitions to Parliament and has vowed to continue to demand action from the government and will refuse to be silent.

A GHRA release said that the Speaker of Parliament, Manzoor Nadir, on Monday rejected its petition submitted to Parliament calling for an international enquiry into all aspects of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). It added that in accordance with parliamentary procedures the petition was submitted by sitting MP Amanza Walton-Desir and supported by all major parliamentary opposition parties.

Further, the petition for an international commission of enquiry into policing in Guyana superseded the original demand of the GHRA for resignation of the current Police Commissioner, in response to the widespread indignation generated by the botched police investigation of the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge on West Coast Demerara.