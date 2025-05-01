-PUC will not apply penalty

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) failed to meet seven of eight standards in 2024 including the number of blackouts, length of outages and systems losses but the utilities commission has again decided not to levy any penalties on the company.

GPL has consistently failed to meet these benchmarks and yesterday the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) released an order on its annual assessment of GPL’s performance.

It placed on record its disappointment at the power company’s inability to meet seven of the eight standards.