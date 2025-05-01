Parties, MPs, civil society call for impartial probe of Adriana case

Political figures and civil society representatives gathered yesterday outside the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen and called for a probe of the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge by a credible international law enforcement agency.

The joint statement, presented by businessman Dr. Terrence Campbell, brought together voices from across the political spectrum—members of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Assembly for Liberty & Prosperity (ALP), Vigilent For a New Guyana (V-PAC), The People’s Movement (TPM), and Concerned Parliamentarians from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). Civil society leaders also stood in solidarity.

Figures in attendance included former minister Simona Broomes (ALP), TPM leader Nigel London, PNCR MPs Annette Ferguson and Dawn Hastings-Williams and AFC MPs Catherine Hughes and David Patterson.