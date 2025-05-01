Twenty-nine remanded over terrorism charges

-following Monday’s looting, fires

Twenty-nine men were yesterday charged with Acts of Terrorism under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01 and were remanded to prison after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The charges stemmed from the mayhem that erupted in Georgetown and other areas after the release of the autopsy results on Adriana Younge who was found dead in the pool of a Tuschen hotel last Thursday.

Those remanded are Sherwin Nelson, 20, of West Front Road; Desafio Harvey, 20, of King Edward Street, Albouystown and Qubert Elgin, 53, of Hogg Street Albouystown; Kevin Rodney, 34, of `D’ Field Sophia; Leon Albert, 18, of `D’ Field Sophia; Hassan Muhammed, 18, of `D’ Field Sophia; Keon Akeem Hope, 31, of `C’ Field, Sophia Squatting area; Ron Mitchell, 53, of `C’ Field Squatting Area and Shem Howard, 19 of `B’ Field Sophia; Omadath Bridgemohan, 49, of First Street, Pattensen, Turkeyen; and Kevin James, 34; Vincent Trim, 27, and Antonio Lawrence of D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown.

Also appearing in court were Emmanuel James of Independence Boulevard, Georgetown, and Jamal Small of Hill Street, Albouystown, who were jointly charged with Acts of Terrorism as well as Break and Enter and Larceny.

Additionally, several other individuals from areas along the East Bank Essequibo, West Bank Demerara, and Corentyne, Berbice were charged with terrorism offences. They include Quacy Gittens, Jeffon Trotman, and Andel Weeks of Parika; Euclid Wright of Leonora; Dilon Caleb of Vergenoegen; Wayne Wright of Tuschen; Lenna Lopes and Tremain Frank of West Bank Demerara; Melville Thomas, Arvin Persaud, and Clevon Hudson of Pouderoyen; Nelson Bristol of Kildonan Village; Quel Lyte of Nurney Village; and Emmanuel Davis of Limlair Village.

Police confirmed that five more individuals were arrested yesterday afternoon in relation to similar offences and are expected to appear in court in the coming days.

On Monday night stores were looted, fires set, vehicles destroyed and roads blocked. As a result, life in Georgetown on Tuesday came to a virtual standstill. Schools were also severely affected.

Investigations remain ongoing.