Vreed-en-Hoop channel to be dredged ‘immediately’

-Ali assures speedboat operators

In response to mounting concerns raised by speedboat operators at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling while addressing the pressing needs of the region’s river transport sector, President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced a series of measures aimed at improving safety, efficiency, and infrastructure along the Demerara River, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release disclosed.

First on the list will be the “immediate” dredging of the Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek channels, which have become increasingly difficult to navigate due to sediment buildup during low tide, and in turn has caused damage to propellers and engines, leading to service disruptions and affecting livelihoods. This has been a longstanding issue and it is unclear why it is not being routinely addressed.