PNM picks Pennelope Beckles-Robinson as Opposition Leader

(Trinidad Guardian) Don’t give up hope!

That was the message to the public from People’s National Movement Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, who will become the party’s Opposition leader, after a unanimous General Council decision yesterday.

And Beckles-Robinson says her policy will not be one of obstructing and she will have no objection to meeting incoming prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to find common ground on issues.

Former party leader Dr Keith Rowley, whose resignation yesterday will become effective today, has also said he lost Monday’s General Election and not outgoing prime minister Stuart Young, who also resigned as chairman yesterday, as did Rohan Sinanan as a deputy political leader.

The post of leader will be filled within six months, according to PNM’s constitution, and will remain vacant until then.

Beckles-Robinson and Rowley spoke in separate interviews last night at the PNM’s Balisier House, Port-of-Spain headquarters, following the party’s General Council special session to discuss the situation after Monday’s defeat by the United National Congress (UNC).

The UNC won 26 of T&T’s 41 parliamentary seats, the PNM 13 and the Tobago People’s Party the two Tobago seats. The PNM, which previously held 22 seats, lost seven in the East-West corridor and deep south, as well as the two Tobago seats.

Last night, as the General Council ended, a number of PNMites in red jerseys gathered outside Balisier House. The number had grown from earlier, when a group of Beckles-Robinson’s supporters had gathered in support of her, chanting “Penny, Penny!”

The council’s meeting was attended by successful PNM candidates such as outgoing PM Young, Marvin Gonzales, Colm Imbert and Camille Robinson-Regis, as well as unsuccessful candidates including Faris Al-Rawi, Terrence Deyalsingh, Esmond Forde, Roger Monroe, Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and Ayanna Webster-Roy.

Willing to meet

Kamla on issues

Beckles-Robinson said she looked forward to being the PNM’s first female Opposition Leader. She said she would first meet with PNM’s incoming MPs and senators to be appointed—the latter to be finalised—and there was an experienced team as well as young members.

She acknowledged there were great expectations since the PNM was moving from 22 MPs to 13.

“It’s nine less. I’ve had the good fortune of being the leader of opposition business in the Senate with five other colleagues—Faris Al-Rawi, Terrence Deyalsingh, Shamfa Cudjoe, Fitzgerald Hinds—it was a very powerful and successful team so I just want to say to my colleagues, yes, we may have reduced in number but it shouldn’t in any way affect our ability to be able to perform effectively in the Parliament.”

She said her message to the people was, “On each and every occasion the PNM had lost we have recovered, we’ve been resilient … it’s a question of if you believe in the philosophy of the PNM … if you believe you’ve had a better standard of living … so I’d say to them: you really shouldn’t give up. There’s a good team in the Members of Parliament, not just to represent you there but to do the best we can as MPs in the constituencies we have.”

She said it was not the first time the PNM had lost in Tobago also.

“The party was very disappointed but the PNM is a resilient party. But I’m pretty sure that in the shortest possible time we’ll be back in government,” she said.

Beckles-Robinson said she would not have a policy of obstructing and intended the PNM to be a responsible Opposition. She noted the UNC in Opposition had objected to several pieces of legislation. She noted that she’d said on many occasions in the Parliament that there should be recommendations and if one didn’t agree, four or five hours shouldn’t be spent debating, minus doing amendments.

She said she would have no objection to meeting Persad-Bissessar to find common ground on issues. Beckles-Robinson said Rowley had proposed such meetings and deceased PM Patrick Manning also did.

“As a responsible opposition, certainly if we believe the need arises for us to meet with the prime minister on certain areas —yes. I will meet with the parliamentary caucus, get their views and as a team move forward.”

She said the Government’s numbers would give it power to pass certain types of (special majority vote) legislation without Opposition support but the Opposition would still put forward amendments.

On the results and disconnection from the public, Beckles-Robinson said traditionally, she got 9,000/10,000 votes but she recognised the public is now a “lot more honest” and they didn’t hesitate to share with her some of their concerns why they didn’t vote. She said people were also lot more conscious as voters.

Asked if she would also be political leader, Beckles-Robinson said that was strictly in the purview of the party leadership.

Leadership decision

within 6 months

Earlier, Rowley addressed the General Council meeting where cheering was heard.

Following the meeting, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, wearing a red PNM jersey, noted the resignation from Rowley. He also confirmed the resignation of Young from the chairmanship effective yesterday, and Rohan Sinanan from the deputy leadership effective today.

Cummings said the remaining members of the leadership will meet soon and advise what action will be taken on filling the various positions. Other deputy leaders are Imbert, Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis and Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Cummings said the PNM’s constitution says the post of leader must be filled within six months and therefore the leadership will meet and return to the council on a proposal for the timeframe and mechanisms for the election.

There is no provision for an interim leader. He said members from T&T will vote via the one-man-one-vote system.

Cummings said the council considered the matter of the appointment of a Leader of the Opposition arising from the election’s results, “and by unanimous decision, the council has agreed that the Member of Parliament who will fill the role of Leader of the Opposition will be the MP for Arima, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson.”

He said the relevant communique will be sent to the President and he expected all 13 PNM members elected to the House of Representatives will support Beckles- Robinson.

A document was circulated yesterday supporting Beckles-Robinson for the post. It was signed by PNM candidates who won their seats, Imbert, Gonzales, Symon de Nobriga, Kareem Marcelle and Keith Scotland. Cummings said there will be an ongoing exercise to analyse the party’s defeat and how it moves forward.

3 key departures

Ahead of yesterday’s General Council meeting, party leader Rowley announced his resignation, stating that he intended to address the matter at the meeting.

“This completes my disengagement firstly in the Government (March 16, 2025) and finally, in the party, (May 1, 2025). I offer my sincere thanks to all for the opportunity to be of service in the various offices. I extend my best wishes to the PNM and the nation. May Almighty God continue to bless us all in the nation of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley said.

At 2 pm, outgoing PM Young, who was elected chairman in 2022, also issued a resignation statement on Facebook.

Young said, “After reflection yesterday (Tuesday), I have today, tendered my resignation as chairman of the People’s National Movement, effective immediately.

“I thank my party’s membership for the opportunity to have served as chairman from December 2022 to date. I give my commitment to continue to advocate our cause and hold the opposition to account on behalf of my constituents, my party and the citizens in the parliament as we move forward. In continued service.”

Young’s letter to Cummings stated it had been an honour and an invaluable experience to be chairman.

Outgoing deputy Leader Sinanan – who’d held the post for 15 years – yesterday told reporters, “If the political leader sent in a resignation letter and the political leader appointed me, in following what is a principled stand, I am supposed to send in my resignation right? So it’s a principled stand that’s all.”

Asked his thoughts on the election campaign, he said the country has spoken.