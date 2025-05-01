All the rotten things

Over the past eight days, much of what is wrong with Guyana has been on display. It began just after 1:00 pm on April 23, with the callous dismissal of reports that 11-year-old Adriana Younge had gone missing while on a family outing at the poolside of the Double Day Hotel and Bar at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

It continued with the Guyana Police Force bungling the handling of its investigation into the report on that same day and the next. And while social media and the local press showed endless videos and photographs of Adriana’s family grieving and clearly in crisis, there was no reaction from the GPF; no intervention by any family or community liaison. This was wildly at odds with the optics of smiling officers distributing kites to children around the country posted on the police’s website last week along with photos of other seemingly pleasant interactions with residents of various communities.

Instead, the police’s Public Relations Department issued a red herring of a press statement that Adriana had been seen in a car heading away from the hotel. This was embellished with minute details, purportedly from police surveillance footage, including a description of the car and its licence plate number. In the process, the fabrication besmirched the character of at least one law-abiding citizen who spent an entire workday in police custody trying to disprove the allegation against him.

This creative invention, though immediately dismissed by Adriana’s family, surely played a part in adding to their fears and anguish in the hours preceding the discovery of her body in the Double Day Hotel pool. The GPF subsequently claimed that the details in its statement suggesting that Adriana had been abducted were “inaccurate”. That would have been the correct word to use if the police truly had evidence showing that the car they described had been in Tuschen on April 23. They clearly did not. The man they detained and subsequently released had not been anywhere near there. That was a blatant lie for reasons still unknown at this point.

Meanwhile, hours of apparent official indifference to what was obviously an emotionally charged and critical situation, fuelled an eruption into chaos. A protest broke out outside the hotel, where scores of concerned people had been gathered for hours. Speculation and rumours attended the news that Adriana had been found in the Double Day pool. The outpouring of grief quickly became anger. Fires were lit. The hotel burned and was looted. The home of the hotel’s owner burned. Who started those fires and why are also questions that need answers.

In the succeeding days, citizens and strangers both here and in the diaspora mourned a child whose name they had never previously heard. Vigils and protests were held. The latter, as has happened countless times in the history of this country, were infiltrated by criminal and opportunistic elements who saw a window to pillage and vandalise and grabbed it. These are behaviours that the police are well aware of, yet there was no proactivity from Eve Leary. Yes, the Tactical Services Unit was deployed, but only after the fact.

It would appear that the crime prevention section of the police handbook has been erased. Nearly every rotten thing that has occurred since Adriana Younge was first reported missing could be marked as the result of either deliberate ineptitude or just plain incompetence. Maybe both.

One sad takeaway from all that has occurred is that despite the oil money and new infrastructure, there has not been any true national progress. Our institutions, inclusive of the GPF and government, are all gloss; there is putrefaction underneath that will surely damn this nation as long as we continue on this trajectory. Nevertheless the optimists among us will look for signs that things might change. These would include halting the domino shuffling and excising the canker within organisations – a long-term assignment, but one which could begin right now. In the short term, for the sake of her parents’ sanity and to generate some amount of healing in her community and the country as a whole, there needs to be a credible accounting of what led to Adriana Younge’s death by drowning and a just conclusion to her case.