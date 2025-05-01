Here are a few questions that need answers in Adriana Younge’s matter

Dear Editor,

Firstly, permit me to extend my condolences to the grieving parents, siblings and by extension the relatives and friends of the deceased Adriana Younge. With no malice aforethought, let it be known that no time would be wasted on characterizing the representatives of the police who knowingly added fire to fury, exposing the flaw in the long arm of the law via the submission of a false vehicle seemingly used to abduct the victim. While the tension rose, with displayed acts of violence, rioting and arson all of which miserably failed my litmus test of acceptance, one must bear in mind that when anger takes hold, reason takes flight, and emotions make for reckless leaders. Needless to say, the entire chronicle of events including the journalistic reports, only serves to confirm that Guyana is truly a Third if not Fourth World Country, that the police are as corrupt as the natives and that reporters need to hone their journalistic skills.

However, while I remain unsubmerged and striving my best to cope with the swirling madness that now surrounds the country, here are a few questions that need to be answered in order to better “situate the situation”, or more plainly stated, “put the mess to the test”.

Was there a lifeguard on duty at the pool, as is universally mandated in First World countries whenever a pool is open?

Do hotels issue pool passes, permits etc. to anyone in the absence of the registered patron/ guest/ client?

Why was Adriana allowed in the pool area without a pool pass?

Why was she sent unaccompanied to buy a pool pass? It is said that she was visiting the hotel in the company of relatives.

What is the distance from the pool to the point of purchase of the pool pass?

How long after Adriana’s departure did the family realize that she was missing?

What report was obtained from the seller of the pool pass? Was he ever in contact with the victim?

No word has been heard thus far from the grandmother who orchestrated the purchase of the pool pass? Why not?

When did the hotel camera become inactive/ non-functioning?

When was notification made to the repairers?

When was the victim declared missing? When was the pool searched? And by whom? And in what manner?

An independent Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on the body of 11-year-old Adriana Younge on Monday concluded that the child died from drowning. That is not what is under question as she was found in the pool and not breath8ing. Let us rise above that and address the questions that will bring the truth to the surface.

Sincerely,

Y. Sam