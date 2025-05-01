Our nation may be at a tipping point

Dear Editor,

The national outpouring for Adriana Younge, both the peaceful and the some not so, is possibly an indication that as a nation we may be at a tipping point. May be this is an opportunity for us – the politicians and civil society, to introspect on and also engage in mature public discourse about, the damage done to the Nation’s psyche by the systemic and systematic disregard/disrespect for procedural et al norms and adherence to rule of law.

While exponentialized by and in this booming rapidly growing oil and gas economy, we as a Nation never had a chance at any other way due to this disregard/disrespect since independence. If the choice is not to reform the constitution or any of the outdated systems, we need the tenets of clear rules, its consistent and constant implementation along with its good governance administration. Not in vacuous words but in action! Condolences to the Younge Family. May the light guide and heal.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Deane-Hughes