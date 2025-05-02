Business community bemoans losses due to looting

By Milton Grannum

The business community was dealt a heavy blow on Monday and the days that followed after unrest linked to the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge forced widespread closures across the country, robbing many of what could have been lucrative sales days.

Several businesses, particularly in Georgetown, shut their doors amid safety concerns and reports of looting. The disturbances erupted on Monday night following the release of the autopsy results for Younge, who died under suspicious circumstances at the Double Day Hotel last week.

“It was madness,” one businesswoman, Ms. Williams, told Stabroek News. She said her gas bottles were looted.