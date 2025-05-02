CARICOM launches environmental, natural resources policy framework

As part of its efforts to assist member states in the region to manage their natural resources and protect the environment, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ministers responsible for the Environment on Tuesday, April 29, launched the Caribbean Community Environmental and Natural Resources Policy Framework at the opening ceremony of the 118th Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) that will focus on Sustainable Development, in Antigua and Barbuda, a CARICOM release stated.

Recognising the importance of natural resources to the Region’s development, the Policy Frame-work establishes the blueprint for cooperation within CARICOM, providing guidelines for planning the protection, conservation and sustainable use of the environment and natural resources within the Community and its Member States, the release explained.