Cricket West Indies, CWI, made record earnings from the 2024 ICC World Cup, allowing it to clear all debts, according to its latest annual report.

Thinner margins are expected in the short term as no major tournaments are scheduled until 2026.

“The success of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bolstered our financial position. This will help us navigate the next two years, which are expected to be leaner,” said CWI CEO Christopher Dehring.