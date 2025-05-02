Young Professional Homes scheme at Silica City

The Office of the President has supplied these images of progress on the first 100 Young Professional Homes at Silica City on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The scheme is being described as Guyana’s first smart urban centre. In May last year, the Ministry of Housing said that the young professional homes will be constructed in four distinct styles, comprising two flat units valued at $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, and two elevated units priced at $33,980,153 and $34,450,145. Each flat home boasts a master bedroom with closet and washroom, two additional bedrooms, washroom, kitchen, dining area, living room, and laundry room. The two-storey elevated homes feature a master bedroom with closet and washroom, two more bedrooms, an addition room, washrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room and sitting room.

The development is being monitored by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Projects Department, the ministry said.