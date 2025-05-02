Double Day owner has to report to police on daily basis, not able to leave country

-DNA samples from him, Adriana for tes

Owner of the Double Day Hotel, Bhojnarine Bhola has been released from custody and is reporting to the police on a daily basis as investigations into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge continue. Bhola has however been blacklisted from leaving Guyana by immigration authorities.

According to an update from the police yesterday on the death that has gripped the country, DNA samples were also obtained from Bhola and Adriana and were to have been “escorted” last evening by a forensic investigator for advanced testing and analysis which is to be conducted at the Mount Sinai Health system in New York. This was the first mention of DNA testing in relation to this case and the embattled police force provided no clarity in its release yesterday or information on what the DNA samples would be tested against.