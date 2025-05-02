Essequibo miner charged with attempted murder

Vandon Daniels, a 32-year-old miner of Wakapou, Lower Pomeroon River, Essequibo Coast, who was charged with attempting to murder a 25-year-old resident from Wakapou Village has been remanded to prison after he appeared in court to answer to the charge.

The police said in a release that Daniels, on Friday, April 25th, 2025, appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty.

Bail was refused and he was remanded to prison.

The matter has been adjourned until May 19th, 2025.