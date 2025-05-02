France provides military equipment to GDF

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) received a quantity of specialised military equipment from the French Armed Forces at a handover ceremony held recently at the GDF Hangar, Eugene F. Correia Airport, Ogle.

A release from the GDF said that the equipment, provided under existing defence cooperation frameworks, will boost the GDF’s operational capabilities. Select ranks will also undergo specialised training.

Captain (Coast Guard) Vernon Burnett delivered brief remarks. He noted the Guyana-French Guiana military bilateral relationship continues to expand, and with the provision of these new pieces of equipment, interoperability is further enhanced.

French Chargé d’Affaires in Guyana Jean-Jacques Forté, reaffirmed France’s commitment to regional security and praised the strong partnership with Guyana.

Also present at the ceremony were Commandant of the Guyana National Reserve, Colonel Lloyd Souvenir, Colonel Administration and Quartering, Commander Roger Nurse, Colonel Special Duties, Commander Sean Harmon, Adjutant General, Lieutenant Colonel Eon Murray, and French Defence Attache to Guyana and Suriname, Lieutenant Colonel Jean-Marc Moulin and other French military representatives.