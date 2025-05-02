Guyana’s human rights record to undergo UN Human Rights Council review

The OHCHR-UN Human Rights Council announced in a release yesterday that its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group will be undertaking a review of the human rights record of Guyana during its upcoming session from April 28 to May 9 in Geneva, Switzerland that will be webcast live.

OHCHR is the leading United Nations entity on human rights. It has a unique mandate provided by the UN General Assembly to promote and protect all human rights for all people.

Guyana is one of 14 states to be examined by the UPR Working Group and this will be this country’s fourth review and will take place in Room XX, Palais des Nations, Geneva, on Tuesday, May 6, from 14.30 to 18. 00 hours (GMT+1). The first, second and third UPR reviews of Guyana took place in May, 2010, January 2015 and January 2020, respectively.