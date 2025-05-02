Police probing murder of Albouystown clothing vendor, suspect arrested

Police are investigating the murder of 54-year-old Datson Davidson called `Blackie’, a clothes vendor who resided at Callender Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, which occurred yesterday at Cocorite and Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The suspect, 33-year-old shop owner –Colwin Mercurius– of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, has since been arrested by the police.

Preliminary investigations, the police said, revealed that at about 8.45 p, the suspect and now deceased man, who are known to each other, had an argument and a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot was heard. Davidson was seen lying motionless a short distance away. Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned and Davidson was pronounced dead by a doctor. A 9mm pistol along with one live 9mm round and a spent shell were recovered at the scene by investigators. The suspect who was swiftly arrested, remains in custody. Investigations are ongoing.