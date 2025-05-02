Two Kitty homes destroyed by fire, another severely damaged

A fire of unknown origin swept through three buildings between Thomas and Pike streets, Kitty, Georgetown, around midday yesterday leaving one damaged severely and the other two completely destroyed.

According to Rick Seedharie, the fire started at the middle flat of the building on his right and as he was going up his steps gas bottles in his home exploded,

“I was running up the step then the gas bottles blew up and well the rest is history” he stated. “My grandparents, my mother and some tenants were in the building at the time so about five persons were in the building but nobody got injured thankfully, they actually alerted me to the fire”.

When asked about the response from the fire service, Seedharie highlighted that he believed a better job could’ve been done in containing the fire saying “If they had tackled the situation in a different manner I think we could’ve saved a little more than what was saved, but it happened how it happen”.

There was no statement yesterday from the fire service on this blaze.

Seedharie said that there was some difficulty in

contacting the fire service saying “I would say within a half an hour or so they responded, but the manner in which the person on at the fire station would’ve spoken, telling people yall don’t call and how other people called already and then you getting answering machine, I believe that is just unacceptable, remember a lot of people calling I don’t know who else calling the fire station and everyone else was saying they getting answering machine and the attendant telling them stop calling”.

Seedharie stated that the fire started in the middle building, Lot#113 and spread from right to left. “My father and I actually went up with the firefighters and assisted with the hose”. Seedharie stated that no one was home in the other two buildings that were destroyed.