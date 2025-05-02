Guyana News

Walton Hall families finally get land titles

The gathering that benefited
For decades, families in Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, lived on lands passed down through generations – raising children, farming, and building homes – all without legal titles, however, on Saturday, April 26, that chapter of uncertainty came to a joyful end.

More than 70 elated families gathered for a simple yet meaningful ceremony where they were officially handed land transports for the very lands they and their foreparents have occupied for decades. The emotional milestone marked the beginning of a new era for the residents – one of security, ownership, and opportunity.

“My father lived here, my grandfather lived here, but none of us had a paper to prove it,” said one grateful resident, adding, “Today, I finally have something to pass on to my children.”

