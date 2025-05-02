Adriana Younge — The child who became the conscience of a Nation

There are rare moments in the life of a nation when a single name, face or a single loss, forces us all to stop and reckon with who we are. Adriana Younge has become the child that we no longer mourn; she has become the conscience of Guyana, the symbol of a people confronting the painful gap between the nation we dream of and the nation we endure.

In her death the political performances, the institutional excuses, and the well-worn promises were stripped away. It revealed, in stark clarity, a truth we can no longer ignore: that the state’s most sacred duty — to protect its most vulnerable — was abandoned. Her parents’ desperate vigil at the Double Day Hotel exposed not only the failure of law enforcement but also the moral failure of the political class, which responded not with decisive action, but with rehearsed condolences and public performances designed to pacify, not to solve.

Adriana’s name now echoes far beyond headlines. It lingers in conversations across villages and cities, in prayers whispered by parents at night, and in the quiet, aching questions our children ask: Will someone protect me? She became the mirror in which we see the rupture in our social contract. It compels us to ask, not just how institutions failed, but how we, as a people, will choose to respond.

This moment is not about assigning blame to a single agency or individual. It is about confronting the deeper reality: a nation’s soul has been shaken, and it must decide whether to awaken or retreat. We must ask: Will we allow this tragedy to dissolve into another entry in the long record of public failures, or will we let it forge a new moral foundation for how we protect our most vulnerable?

Adriana’s story is now stitched into the nation’s fabric. Her face floats over candlelight vigils, marches, and prayers, but also over parliamentary chambers, boardrooms, and households where decisions about the future are made. She is no longer just a symbol of loss — she is a summons to action, a call to reorder our priorities as a society.

We, the people of Guyana, henceforth bear a heavy burden: to not let her name fade into silence. Let it stir in every household, in every ballot cast, in every demand we make of those who claim to serve us. Let parents speak her name to their children as a reminder of the value of life and the power of love. Let communities raise her memory as a banner demanding institutional change. Let leaders — in government, in opposition, in civil society — remember that their authority is empty if it does not serve the people.

Let this not be a moment of mourning alone, but of awakening. Let it be the moment when Guyana says, as one voice, no more. No more overlooked cries for help. No more delayed responses. No more children left vulnerable by a system that has long prioritized political survival over human dignity.

To achieve this awakening, we must go beyond words and gestures. We must demand new systems of accountability, where every agency, every leader, and every institution understands that failure to protect a child is a failure of the nation itself. We must equip communities with the tools and authority to hold institutions responsible — because true change comes when power is shared, and when the voices of ordinary people are elevated, not ignored.

Adriana’s legacy will be measured not by how many speeches are given or investigations launched, but by how deeply we are willing to transform our civic life. Her memory challenges us to reshape our national narrative: to become a country where justice is not an afterthought, where leadership is not hollow performance, and where every child knows they are cherished and safe. For Adriana. For all our children. For the future of Guyana.