A balanced approach is needed to realize the long-term benefits of Guyana’s energy wealth

Dear Editor,

As a public communications analyst and customer service expert who regularly engages with businesses and organizations, it is my professional opinion that Guyana’s booming oil and gas industry has distinguished itself from all other sectors in the country. It has set a new benchmark for service excellence and attracted major global investment. Renowned companies such as ExxonMobil, Hess, and CNOOC have become trusted names in this transformation, helping to position Guyana as a key player on the international stage.

However, Guyana is currently experiencing a period of unrest and uncertainty. Recent actions—particularly those involving misguided youth—have disrupted both the private and public sectors, impacting tourism, transportation, and general business operations.

A significant portion of the working population continues to be influenced by misinformation, leading to the widespread belief that all sectors of the nation should directly benefit from the oil and gas revenues. While it is reasonable to expect broad national benefits, areas such as law enforcement, education, healthcare, and tourism deserve focused and structured investment.

To its credit, the oil industry has already spurred growth in tourism and construction. However, there is now a pressing need for professional development and discipline-specific training to meet the rising demand for world-class service standards across all sectors.

Guyana stands at a crossroads. To fully realize the long-term benefits of its energy wealth, a balanced approach is needed—one that uplifts all sectors while maintaining stability and public trust. Now is not the time for us as a nation to lose momentum and growth due to the actions of a few. Our collective progress must not be derailed by short-sightedness or disorder. Instead, we must remain focused, united, and disciplined in shaping a prosperous future for all Guyanese.

Sincerely

Blane R. Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst