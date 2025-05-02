Perception that police force is highly weaponized arm of the gov’t has to change

Dear Editor,

In yesterday’s SN, Red Thread produced a well-crafted letter that addressed both the specific issue of Adriana’s death, and the use of the suspicious and mysterious circumstances of her death as casus belli for arson, looting, political attacks and the racial targeting of business and individuals including school children.

Unlike the multitude of fake forensic experts and political analysts, many with baggage and personal agendas who have opportunely emerged, Red Thread seems to have given equal weight to both situations which, to my mind, are mutually exclusive, but unfortunately allowed by police incompetence as well as passive and active political activism, to fuse and blend into one. Though, one might observe that in Guyana any flimsy excuse is used to resort to attack the government (even potholes and bad weather), and to resort to racial targeting. But like I mentioned in a previous blog, not staying focus on the issue, and dragging in a myriad of unconnected and subjective grievances, does little to solve the two problems.

Also, I have watched over two dozen videos. In none of them did I see police or opposition politicians, even media videographers, making any effort to protect/preserve the crime scene, dissuade people from setting fires, and looting; none trying to diffuse a volatile situation. I believe everyone there was guilty, some more than others. But it is the police who are being paid and trained(?) to maintain order who are to be mostly blamed. They goofed up multiple times and continue to do so – perpetually to the point when the people have totally lost confidence in them. Their mistakes not only proves incompetence, but severe lack of education, dedication, training and professionalism.

Historically, we are made to believe the police are always right, and are always absolved, except for a small minority of rogues. That had always been the position of each party in government, while the Opposition takes the opposite position. Even from colonial days when seven Enmore workers were killed the police were never blamed. There is therefore a perpetual perception that the police force is a highly weaponized arm of the government. And that, this perception has to be changed to “service, protection, transparency and accountability”. A couple of social psychologists need to be assigned to help the GPF to restructure the force and change the present image and perception.

Sincerely,

Gokarran Sukhdeo