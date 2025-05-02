The state risks diluting the seriousness of terrorism by politicising criminal incidents relating to public disorder, theft and arson

Dear Editor,

I write with deep concern over the recent decision to charge twenty-nine individuals with terrorism under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, as reported in your April 30 article, “Twenty-nine remanded over terrorism charges.” This move appears both myopic and reactionary and could have troubling implications for justice and democratic expression in Guyana.

The events that unfolded—allegedly involving looting and arson following the release of the autopsy report in the Adriana Younge case—are undoubtedly serious and deserving of a firm legal response. How-ever, to characterize these acts as terrorism stretches the legal and moral understanding of what constitutes terrorism. These incidents, while criminal, are more accurately prosecuted under existing laws dealing with public disorder, arson, and theft.

By invoking terrorism legislation in this context, the state risks diluting the seriousness and precision of the term “terrorism,” which should be reserved for acts intended to cause mass fear, destruction, or death for ideological or political purposes. Such a broad and politicized application not only erodes the credibility of the legislation but may also discourage lawful protest and civil dissent, which are fundamental to a healthy democracy.

Moreover, Guyana has made commendable strides in addressing terrorism financing and related risks, as noted in regional reports such as the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force Mutual Evaluation. However, this kind of overreach may cast doubt on our nation’s commitment to proportionality, fairness, and human rights in legal proceedings.

If we continue to conflate civil unrest with terrorism, we run the risk of undermining public confidence in our justice system and inviting legitimate criticism from international human rights observers. The government and judiciary must act with care and measured judgment, ensuring that the enforcement of law is grounded in fairness, proportionality, and justice—not political expediency.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard