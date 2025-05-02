There should no hindrance to an independent investigation

Dear Editor,

Reference is drawn to your editorials “All the rotten things” (May 1) and “Chaos Outside GPHC” (Apr 30). They are spot on in excoriating the police for unpreparedness and not learning anything from past events. So many time your paper has upbraided the authorities for its failure to plan for these kinds of protests. Clearly, the police and even government agencies or authorities were not ready for they should have expected. Competence on crowd control by the police was missing yet again.

And innocent people going about their business were accosted, beaten, robbed, and even had acid thrown on children. It is hoped, and one can only hope as the police don’t seem to want to learn from errors, that this time around, they have learned how to control crowd and how to handle emotional issues like sudden death. It is time for introspection of how the police handled the entire matter.

New Yorkers condole the death of the lovely young child whose autopsy report said drowned, and they also condemn the violence and hate unleashed on people on account of race carried out by protesters in the name of the deceased child.

At the same time, President Irfaan Ali is praised for his leadership in responding to the requests and demands of the family of the child for an independent autopsy and investigation of what happened. The President is commended for displaying empathy and comforting the grieving family in a manner that any father would. He agreed to all their demands to investigate how and why the child died. Now that the demands of the family have been met, there should not be any hindrance to an independent investigation, certainly not violence (by opportunists) that put the nation at a standstill.

Guyanese in USA strongly condemn the violent protests in various parts of the country. Your paper reported that angry protesters attacked the hotel and destroyed the home of its owners, blaming them for the death of the child and accusing of some sinister act. As it turned out, the girl died by drowning, according to three different independent pathologists who performed the post-mortem as requested by the family of the deceased child. Pro-testers should allow the law to take its course.

Innocent people who simply went about their business and with no connection with the hotel (and its owners) were attacked over several days. Several businesses and public buildings were destroy-ed, and people injured. Acid was thrown at students going to school. There was looting of businesses and robbing of people based on race. There is no justification for the violence. The father of the child has reportedly condemned the violence in the name of his daughter.

Violence cannot solve any problem and most certainly will not bring back the child. The public needs to know what really happened — how did this tragedy occur and what can the authorities learn from it to prevent a repeat.

Attacking people on the roads and destroying private and public property will not lead to any resolution on the girl’s death. For too long, opportunistic protesters turned to violence attacking individuals based on their race or perceived (suspected) political affiliation. This must be condemned. No one should be attacked, and most certainly not on account of race or faith. Violence is a serious threat to peace and security. And violence inevitably begets violence.

The attacks on people and destruction of property are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of motivation and emotion. The attacks are senseless. Such acts must be condemned by all (politicians, civic society religious leaders). The authority should make every effort to identify the attackers and go after them; some 28 are already in custody (SN report) – great work, get the others. The perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of attacks and looters and other criminal elements must be held accountable and brought to justice.

Guyanese in New York express support and solidarity with the victims of violence including those who feel threatened. Their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the child and those attacked.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram