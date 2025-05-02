We all felt that impersonal shock and grief at Adriana’s passing

Dear Editor,

On Thursday April 24, 2025. Guyanese and the world learnt of the tragic death of 11-year-old beloved Adriana Younge which occurred at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank, Essequibo. It was very said to watch what transpired on that fateful day at the hotel. The nation’s peace was shattered, and their hopes and trust in those who were sworn to protect them were crushed. And although most of us do not know her personally, yet the shock and grief we felt were great.

Based on information received, Adriana was a happy, vivacious and jovial child with an infectious smile. She was cut down in the spring of her life. We mourn, we weep and we shed tears for this child of God who departed her earthly life far too soon. Hers was not a full life. Her cruel and untimely death should not have happened. What Adriana Young did wrong? What sin did this infant committed that led to her death. Did she die in vain? No! We are told that the cause of her death is by drowning, but where did she drown?

We, as a people at home and in the diaspora, and millions around the world must support her parents and relatives call for truth and justice. After all, she is Guyana and the world’s daughter. And as we collectively mourn her loss in the face of such horrible and violent act, we must reaffirmed our conviction for the dignity of life. We must commend her parents, relatives, loved ones and the residents of Tuschen for their resilience and tireless efforts to find Adriana.

As I understand it, the beautiful Adriana was an angel, a young girl with great ideals and with a bright future which claim the admiration of all of us who believe in the preservation of life. According to Adriana’s mother, Amecia Simon, her daughter was her life, a happy, quiet and loving child of God. She recalled her daughter’s early life at Vergenoegen before moving to Parika. She was devoted to her Christian faith and attended Sunday school and Church regularly. At times, she would admonish her mother about not attending church. She was very bright and this is revealed in her positive reaction following her recent completion of the Grade Six Assessment examination. The beautiful Adriana Younge had hoped to attend Queen’s College or any other prestigious school, but this was not meant to be.

No one but the insensitive can ignore or overlook or underestimate the enormous pain and suffering she endured during such vicious ordeal. And no one, I think, in Guyana and the world with a place in their hearts for compassion can but bemoan the death of the late. Adriana Younge. At moments like this, her parents and relatives and most of us would have hoped that she could have lived to fulfill her dreams and enjoyed the fruits of her life. She will not.

The loss which her parents and relatives have suffered is a loss shared by us in this country and I am sure shared by the entire world. As we expressed our deepest sympathy to her parents, relatives and loved ones, we must pray that God grant unto them peace and solace as the entire nation mourns and join with them in their pursuit of truth and justice for the beloved Adriana. I am convinced that her short life will be a shining example for many. Her name will live on for a long time if not as far as human memory will permit. On behalf of the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee, may her precious soul rest in eternal peace.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose