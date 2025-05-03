The death of a child

When the body of an eleven-year-old girl who was missing for more than twenty hours mysteriously appeared floating in a pool that was reported to have been searched several times, what do we tell ourselves? Pathologists said she drowned, and the nation drowns under the weight of suspicion and corruption.

Guyana mourns. Her tears are like constant rain that pours in times like these when we are filled with grief and drizzles when we are trying to mask our failures and our pain. We are not cleansed even though the tears of rain are constant, but the filth continues to permeate a land of great potential and there are seeds of love that many do not want to grow into the tree that unites us forever.