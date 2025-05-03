Adriana’s family seeking another autopsy

The family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose body was discovered in the now-gutted Double Day Hotel pool, is seeking a second autopsy and calling for international investigative support, citing a lack of confidence in local authorities.

In a letter sent to the Medical Council of Guyana and seen by Stabroek News, the family’s attorney, Darren Wade, formally requested an expedited temporary licence for pathologist Dr. Hubert Daisley of Trinidad and Tobago to conduct a second autopsy. The initial post-mortem, conducted by three overseas pathologists, concluded that Younge died by drowning but failed to determine her time of death.

“I write on behalf of my client, Ms. Amecia Simon,” Wade stated in the letter, which was addressed to Mrs. Juanita Johnson Jackson, Secretary of the Medical Council. He noted that the Council had already received prior approval for Dr. Daisley and that “licenses have previously been issued under similar circumstances even without a formal application and there are precedents for your Organisation expediting the issuance.”