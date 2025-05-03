AI can be a force for good if not misused

-GPA says in observance of World Press Freedom Day

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the world of newscasting can be a force for good in both mainstream legacy and online news and current affairs publications when used efficiently in areas such as research and data analysis but care must be taken to ensure that this technology to misinform and mislead.

This is the view of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) as it joins the rest of the world in observance of World Press Freedom Day. This year’s observance casts the spotlight on Artificial Intelligence (AI) under the theme: “Reporting In The Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”, a GPA release stated yesterday.