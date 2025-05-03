Benn flayed by MPs over response on number of Venezuelans in country

Opposition MPs have blasted the government, particularly the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn over what it said is a laidback approach on the number of Venezuelan migrants currently residing in different regions in Guyana.

During Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley asked “Can the honourable minister state what is the number of registered Venezuelans in Guyana as of November 2024?.”

In response Benn stated that “the number of Venezuelans registered for the period October 1 to 30th November 2024, amounts to 15,157: region one 7,507; region 4, 23; region 7, 1001 and region 8, 65.