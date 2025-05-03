Bollywood Mega Show postponed due to country’s unrest

Due to the unrest that developed in the country over the past week, promoters of the Bollywood Mega Show, featuring Indian stars Aftab Shivdasani and Poonam Dhillon, have opted to postpone the event from today to a date that they said will be announced soon.

“The stars are in New York and were to fly in but didn’t because of the unrest. I met with the president and some stakeholders…for the safety of everything, we decided to postpone the event, not cancel it,” promoter Farook Juman told Stabroek News yesterday.

Tickets that have already been sold for the show, to be held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara will be valid for the new show. However, persons are free to uplift a refund if they prefer.