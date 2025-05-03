Construction worker charged with armed robbery

Gray Thompson, a construction worker and resident of Guyhoc Park, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore charged with robbery under arms.

Gray pled not guilty to the charges.

The first charge alleges that on Monday, April 28, at Aubrey Barker Road and Blue Sackie Drive, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown while in the company of another and armed with a gun, Gray robbed Alin Lin of $300,000 cash.

The prosecutor objected to bail citing the seriousness of the offence as well as the penalty it attracts and the fact that CCTV footage of the incident exists.

Magistrate Azore also noticed bandages on Gray’s foot and when questioned about them, Gray said that he had been shot by police.

Bail was denied and the matter was adjourned to May 21.