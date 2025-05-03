Gov’t must do more for Indigenous women

-APA says at UN Indigenous forum

Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) Policy Officer, Don Stoll last week highlighted the limitations faced by Indigenous women in Guyana, acknowledging that while the Government of Guyana has made some effort to improve their conditions, it still falls short of what is necessary to effect meaningful change, an APA release stated.

Stoll delivered these remarks during the interactive dialogue session between Permanent Forum Members and Indigenous Peoples at the 24th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), held from April 21 to May 2, under the theme, “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges,” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.