Reporters Without Borders rankings report flags ‘problematic’ press freedom here

While Guyana has risen four places in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index (WPFI), from 77 in 2024 to now 73 out of 180 countries, according to the latest report released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), press freedom here remains problematic.

The annual index, published by RSF since 2002, evaluates press freedom conditions worldwide and rankings are determined based on the organisation’s independent assessment of each country’s media environment, including pluralism, media independence, the legal framework, and the safety of journalists.

“Press freedom is defined as the ability of journalists as individuals and collectives to select, produce, and disseminate news in the public interest independent of political, economic, legal, and social interference and in the absence of threats to their physical and mental safety,” according to RSF and its panel of experts.