ICJ said it granted provisional measure as risk of Venezuela acquiring property in dispute has `significantly increased’

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday said that it had granted Guyana’s application for a provisional measure against Venezuela’s plan to hold elections in Essequibo as the risk of Caracas acquiring the property in dispute has “significantly increased”.

On Thursday, the Netherlands-based court granted an order that “Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control.”

The ICJ also reaffirmed earlier provisional measures contained in its order of December 1st 2023 when Caracas was about to conduct a referendum related to Essequibo.