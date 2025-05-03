Man acquitted of murdering security guard

A 12-member jury yesterday found Shawn Small not guilty of the 2020 murder of security guard, Bharrat Dass, following a trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Demerara.

Small had been accused of murdering Dass during the course of a robbery on November 11, 2020. According to reports, Dass, 43, was attacked on the night of November 5, 2020, at the Medi-Care Pharmacy on New Market Street.

He was later discovered by one of his sons and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries six days later.