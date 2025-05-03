Sanatan Omkar Mandir vandalised in Tuschen

-murti smashed, donation box stolen

The Sanatan Omkar Mandir in Tuschen Phase 2 Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was broken into and vandalised on Thursday, with a murti found smashed and the donation box stolen.

According to Hindu priest Surendranauth Tiwari, entry was gained through a prised-open window grill. The discovery was made by members who had gone to make preparations for weekly worship.

The incident was reported to the Tuschen police who visited the scene, collected evidence, and began an investigation. Region Three Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Seenarine told Stabroek News yesterday that nothing has come out of the investigations so far, but that these efforts are continuing. Although a similar incident occurred last year, he said he was not up to date with such information.