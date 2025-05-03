Surveillance cameras pappyshow

On November 11th last year, in an editorial entitled `Surveillance cameras and accountability’ Stabroek News asked a series of questions about the cameras that the government had installed in all parts of the city and the country to improve security and to enable traffic monitoring.

The editorial asked: “What are the cameras at the moment – from three very different programmes – actually doing? Are they working together or are they functioning separately? Are they delivering the results we actually need to help fight crime? Somebody in government must be in a position to answer this question with precise details on the different systems in place and other questions such as how we are ensuring that these devices are not coming embedded with spying devices we are unaware of.

“On September 27, Joshua David was kidnapped in one of the busiest parts of the city, Main Street. One would presume that cameras of the highest quality and resolution are positioned there. More than six weeks later there has been no sign of Mr David even though a number of persons have been charged. The police have searched several East Coast Demerara villages for him. If the surveillance cameras had been properly functioning and integrated then the law enforcement authorities should have been able to quickly detect the path that his kidnappers had taken on September 27. After all they would have had to have wound their way through key parts of the city before getting to the East Coast. Depending on how quickly the alarm was raised police stations could have been mobilized to intercept the kidnappers within minutes. Or alternatively, camera footage should have been able to pinpoint where exactly Mr David had been taken. None of this happened. The police evidently did not have confirming camera footage of where the escape vehicle took Mr David and therefore lost valuable time in tracking him down. It could be the difference between life and death. If we don’t yet have the ability to extract uninterrupted sequences from these cameras it means some are not working or are not properly positioned. The government needs to explain what is happening here.

“Given the well-established concerns about the abuse of facial recognition technology, and in general, the imagery from the cameras, what accountability system is in place? It can’t be Freedom House and the Office of the President in charge of patrolling the feed from the cameras. Whichever government agency is ultimately in charge, whether the Office of the President or the Ministry of Home Affairs it has to be fully accountable to a security committee in Parliament that is representative of all the parties represented. With such an arrangement the likelihood of abuse will be diminished. No one in government however speaks about this. The PPP/C likes complete control which potentially enables it to pick and choose which crimes get solved and which don’t, who gets charged and who doesn’t. It won’t work that way.

“Given his ultimate responsibility for security, we call on President Ali to address the question of the management of the surveillance cameras and accountability for the feed. Who is monitoring, who are they reporting to, how many charges have been brought using evidence from the feed and in which categories, are these systems properly backed up in the event of the loss of power? Are all of the feeds stored or subsequently discarded? Is there an appropriate data centre? What has been the total cost of the entire project? Who provides maintenance and what are the running costs?

“Answers must be provided to these questions so that the public can begin to recognise that the government and its various agencies are accountable in relation to these cameras. Otherwise this system will remain vulnerable to abuse and can pose a threat to security”.

Not unexpectedly, there were no answers to these questions. The police force’s bungling of the initial inquiry two Wednesdays ago about the whereabouts of Adriana Younge in the crucial moments after she went missing at the Double Day Hotel underline why the secrecy around this surveillance project is unacceptable and while it must be brought immediately under parliamentary oversight.

The initial report from the police on night of April 23rd was that the Command Centre – whatever that is – in Region Three and camera footage showed that Adriana entered a Red and Black Raum, the registration number for which it gave and said that it had driven off in the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop. Further, the licence plate number was used to track down the owner of the vehicle who said that he had rented it to someone. The person to whom it was rented was searched for but he could not be found. Meanwhile, a search for the vehicle from the Georgetown Command Centre showed the vehicle in Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara at `White Shop short cut’. Early Thursday morning, the police did detain the driver of the vehicle, contractor Deon Jeffrey. He was near the harbour bridge at the time. He was then held for nearly 12 hours at La Grange Police Station on spurious grounds.

The contractor told Stabroek News that the false accusations have had a devastating effect on his personal and professional life. He disclosed that he lost a $500,000 fencing contract scheduled for the same day he was detained after the client withdrew, citing concerns over the police allegations. Another prospective job was also cancelled by a community member who no longer wished to associate with someone accused of criminal activity. Both individuals, Mr Jeffrey said, were familiar with the rented vehicle that the police had wrongly identified. Beyond the financial losses, Mr Jeffrey said the damage to his reputation has been immense. In his line of work, trust within the community is crucial to securing projects, and he fears that the stigma will have long-term consequences. Given the climate at Tuschen last week there could have been even more dire repercussions for Mr Jeffrey as a result of the incompetence of the police.

On Thursday, the police provided more information on this disgraceful bit of intelligence gathering and pointed the finger at a civilian. This was a shameless attempt to absolve the force of culpability.

“The civilian staff who was also sent on administrative leave is the person who was on duty at the command centre on the day in question, and she has admitted to detectives that she entered the wrong date whilst checking the camera system located within the vicinity of the Double Day Hotel. She had been tasked to ascertain whether or not Adriana Younge had left the above place. As a consequence of her error, she misled the ranks by reporting that she observed a female who fit the description of Adriana Younge, leaving the hotel with a male”, a police press release said.

That mind-boggling piece of information underlines the gross incompetence that characterizes the Guyana Police Force at many levels and which the government as a whole has to be accountable for. How could one have entered the date incorrectly in a search for evidence to assist in a missing person’s probe? Was there no quality control or cross-checking? Is this a common occurrence at these so-called command centres? How is it that a civilian is engaged in the process? Have civilians been hired by the police force to monitor, store and retrieve images from surveillance cameras? Do they have security clearance for this? Do they have any training at all in data analysis of this type?

This very loose arrangement revealed in this press release on top of the damaging identification of Mr Jeffrey requires radical action to assure the public that the security cameras surveillance system is functioning properly, adequately staffed and relevant information cam be readily gleaned from it for the investigation and prosecution of crime.

What was revealed by the police is a pappyshow and there must be accountability.