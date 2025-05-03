​Letter writer failed in grasping the terror unleashed on the Guyanese people at large

Dear Editor,

In Keith Bernard’s SN letter, “The state risks diluting the seriousness of terrorism by politicising criminal incidents relating to public disorder, theft and arson”, he surmises that “this move appears both myopic and reactionary …”. It appears that the letter writer fails to have a grip on the terror unleashed on the Guyanese people at large.

What followed Adriana Younge’s death was not protest—it was terror, plain and simple. Thugs were throwing acid on schoolchildren, torching buildings, looting businesses, and threatening families. That’s not justice. That’s criminal insanity. Ordinary people were left terrified in their homes, wondering if they’d be the next target.

Let’s stop dancing around with watered-down words. These weren’t just “rioters” or “protesters.” These were domestic terrorists, using violence, fear, and chaos to push racist and political agendas. And if you commit terror, you should be charged for it—no hiding behind grief, politics, or weak excuses.

As another letter rightly said, if the state softens its response to this madness, it sends the message that terror pays. These people didn’t just break laws—they tried to break the country. Call it what it is. Prosecute it for what it is. Enough is enough.

Sincerely,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan