Origins Fashion Festival represents the chronic squandermania culture of this regime

Dear Editor,

I write with deep concern about the Origins Fashion Festival being hosted by the Government, under the leadership Ministers Kwame McCoy and Oneidge Walrond. This event is being funded entirely by taxpayers at a time when the nation faces more pressing and unresolved issues. The government uses public funds for a high-profile showcase rather than a meaningful national development initiative. While the government touts this as a creative industry boost, it is hard to see how such extravagant spending offers value for money, especially at a time when core services are under strain.

Reports suggest that millions of dollars will be spent on décor, food, drinks, entertainment, staffing, and related logistics to host this one-off event. The purpose appears to pamper a few elites who rub shoulders with the ruling administration and distract from recent controversies. However, many are questioning the justification for such extravagant spending, especially given the state of our public services.

While the government attempts to frame this as a celebration of the fashion and creative industries, the reality is that Guyana is struggling in critical areas. Across the country, many health centers remain under-equipped, public schools lack crucial resources, and government offices face fundamental infrastructural deficiencies. Yet, instead of investing to fix these systemic problems, the administration spends recklessly on temporary glamour and headline-chasing spectacles. This isn’t isolated: the President has already allocated millions to support CPL and even pushed through the ill-fated Super League Cricket event, which turned out to be a massive flop for an inaugural.

Yet, in the face of these challenges, millions are being spent on events that offer little tangible benefit to the average citizen. This is not the first instance of questionable public spending. The monies spent on many of these government-sponsored events — such as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the newly launched Super League — are largely unrecoverable. While the government is quick to highlight revenue figures, it consistently fails to disclose the full cost of hosting these events. This one-sided reporting raises serious concerns about transparency. Guyanese taxpayers deserve a full accounting. An independent audit should be urgently conducted to assess the true financial impact and determine whether these expenditures deliver real value for money.

The Vice President appears uninterested in these developments, and the opposition lacks the leadership and vision to provide a credible counterbalance. As a result, the misuse of public funds continues largely unchallenged. It is time for urgent reform. The Audit Office of Guyana must be restructured and strengthened. An independent audit institution is needed — one with the authority and impartiality to track government expenditure and ensure accountability.

Moreover, the Origins Fashion Festival cannot proceed in ignorance of ongoing national concerns, such as the Adriana Younge case. Events of this nature should not be used to mask unresolved injustices or placate internal political tensions. Furthermore, if the Origins Fashion Festival is truly being held under the banner of “One Guyana,” then the tragic death of Adriana Younge must not be ignored. Her case should be a central focus of the event — not pushed aside in favour of spectacle. If the organizers refuse to acknowledge this national pain, then a public vigil should be held outside the venue to ensure that both celebration and mourning can coexist. That is the only way to genuinely honour the ideals of unity and justice that “One Guyana” is meant to represent.

Taxpayers deserve better. Guyanese citizens should not have to watch their hard-earned money used to fund wasteful extravagance while essential services deteriorate. The government must re-evaluate its priorities and put people before pomp.

Sincerely,

Terrence Singh