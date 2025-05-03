Salutations to the beloved workers of our nation

Dear Editor,

A New and United Guyana- ANUG- proudly salutes the workers of our beloved nation. From the sugar plantations to the bauxite mines, from the classrooms to the hospitals, Guyanese workers have always stood tall. Resilient in the face of hardship, and united in the pursuit of justice and dignity.

Our history reminds us of the struggles faced by workers who laid the foundation of our labour movement. From the Enmore Martyrs who gave their lives in 1948 demanding better conditions, to the trade unions that fought for fair wages, safe workplaces, and respect, we owe a debt of gratitude to their courage and sacrifice.

Today, we honour that legacy. We reaffirm our belief in a Guyana where every worker is valued, where opportunities are shared, and where unity is our strength. As we move forward, let us ensure that progress is measured not just by economic growth, but by the wellbeing of our people. Happy Labour Day to all Guyanese workers! Together, for A New and United Guyana!

Sincerely,

Joel Ramesh

Asst General Secretary. ANUG.