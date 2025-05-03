The logic of the post-forensic autopsy spin doctors

Dear Editor,

President Irfaan Ali, VP Bharrat Jagdeo, and AG Anil Nandlall, upon receiving the report of the three forensic scientists on the Adriana investigation, extolled the credentials of these scientists. The intent was to ensure that their finding was beyond question, based on the sterling credentials. The spin doctors then immediately engaged in a performance that would make Harry Houdini blush. The spin doctors spun the child’s death was accidental, as if her “drowning” had drowned out any need for further investigation. It was now a matter of ensuring new SOPs and protocols would be put in place to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

And in another sleight of hand, the spin doctors quickly moved on to the terrorist and terrorism, pinning this label not only on those who were protesting the death of the child, but also anyone who in anyway provided an iota of support, materially or immaterially, that could be construed as aiding and abetting them. And to prove it was no idle threat, almost a hundred persons were already arrested by the police. All videos and camera footage would be used to identify persons who had participated in terrorist activities. Furthermore, a curfew had been put in place. In the words of Martin Carter, “All are involved; all are consumed”.

In effect, “a war on terror” had begun.

It is remarkable, nay, astonishing, how the spin doctors have directed the attention away from that of a tragic death to one of terrorism in the blink of an eye. Only those possessed of occult powers could have accomplished such a mystical event. No longer is the immediate concern of what happened to this little child the nation’s priority! What is of the greatest concern is the well-being of the nation. In essence, the life of a child must be sacrificed for the life of the nation. This is the logic of the spin doctors! The Delphic Oracles must be envious of our three high priests.

Sincerely,

Rohit Kanhai