The Ministry of Health should clarify the presence of ‘force’ and or its absence in the full autopsy report

​Dear Editor,

The President and the opposition are making very distinct statements concerning the initial medical report on the little girl’s death. Both statements cannot be thorough, and there must be a clear explanation of the findings from the autopsy. The President was reading when he shared the findings of the autopsy giving the impression that he was reading directly from the autopsy report. The Minister of Health was sitting at his side. The President clearly stated that they found no evidence of the use of force.

The opposition has also clearly stated that the lawyer for the Younge Family did not have this finding stated in the documentation provided by the doctors who conducted the autopsy. It is important that transparency is maintained and clarification is provided so as to maintain calm and peace in Guyana. The Ministry of Health should release a statement to the public clarifying whether or not the full autopsy report confirms that no evidence of force was found.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana