Venezuela is not likely to respect any ruling from the ICJ

Dear Editor,

Reference is drawn to your report, “ICJ says Venezuela shall refrain from conducting elections in Essequibo” (May 1). The court’s ruling is welcomed. It is a logical ruling given the matter is before the World Court for a final decision expected in a couple years. Venezuela claiming sovereignty, when none existed for a couple hundred years and engaging in acts like holding an illegitimate election in a claimed territory, violates the spirit of the case before the World Court. The international community sides with Guyana. Will Venezuela, which has been intimidating and threatening Guyana over the last few years, abide by it?

Venezuela must refrain from planning for and holding an election (for Governor) in territory over which Guyana (since colonial times) has exercised sovereignty for over 125 years. It is not in a position or capacity to administer such an election.

As your report noted, Venezuela’s declaration earlier this year of an intention to conduct elections on May 25 will lead to an escalation of the controversy perhaps even leading to bloodshed. It is hoped that Maduro is not thinking of trying a Crimea in Guyana; it will not work. Russian President Putin invaded and absorbed Ukranian territory, Crimea, into Russia a decade ago and then held an election for legitimacy and acceptance. The world rejected Russian sovereignty over Crimea till this day. Maduro’s election and move to absorb Essequibo could trigger American condemnation and Secretary Marco Rubio warned that any action against Guyana will lead to devastating consequences for Venezuela.

The people of Guyana and the diaspora stand in support with President Ali and the nation on this controversy. They are pleased that USA and the world community stand in solidarity with Guyana on this border controversy. Putin and China will not defend Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Guyana government needs to strengthen ties with Washington as the latter has repeatedly warned Maduro of tragic consequences for any incursions into Guyana or attempts to hold an illegitimate election in Essequibo. A group of Guyanese in USA has been championing that position with widespread support in the diaspora in USA. America is the only reliable partner of Guyana and the guarantor of Guyana’s territorial security.

Venezuela is not likely to respect any ruling from the ICJ as Maduro repeatedly stated. His announcement to hold an election in Essequibo is another defiance of the court. Maduro only understands military deterrence and only USA can provide and willing to offer such protection. Our government should invite the USA to station a permanent force in Guyana as a deterrence against Venezuela territorial design and defiance of the ICJ.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram