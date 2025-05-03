We are outraged at the continued lack of accountability and failure of the justice system to protect women and girls from violence

Dear Editor,

The murders of Maline LaCruz, Waveney LaCruz and 16-year- old SueAnn LaCruz and untimely death of 11 year-old Adriana Younge in the last few weeks, cry out for urgent actions to deal with femicide in Guyana. We are outraged at the continued lack of accountability and failure of the justice system evidenced in the growing number of femicides. So far for 2025, there have been at least fourteen femicides – four girls and ten women reportedly killed. Countless others are living with the fear and trauma and frustration which comes when justice and other systems are out of reach. The Government of Guyana is obligated through the Constitution and the various conventions such as the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Rights of the Child Convention and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to protect women and girls from violence. We call for (and in some instances again) the following:

1. Transformation of the Guyana Police Force and an Increase in Accountability

The events surrounding the death of Adriana Younge show the failures in the Guyana Police Force to honour its obligations. Survivors of gender-based violence have reported different kinds of responses from the police. In the case of domestic violence reports, the Family Violence Act (2024) outlines very clearly the duties and powers of the police. These include assisting a victim/survivor to: (1) obtain medical treatment ASAP; (2) access a place of safety; (3) collect personal belongings from where she/he resided; (4) advise the survivor of how to apply for a protection, occupation or tenancy order and facilitate a survivor in doing this; (5) inform the survivor of her/his rights and all available government, NGO or other private services for her/his protection. Unfortunately, Bibi Fazila Ally, another femicide victim, did not receive any protective measures from the Police Force. They are neither sufficiently nor consistently carrying out their duties under the law to protect victims/survivors of domestic violence/family violence or sexual assault.

We repeat our calls for a transformation of the Guyana Police Force to an entity which is committed to protecting and serving the citizens with accountability.

2. Intervention in the justice system to prevent persons on bail from causing harm

Maline LaCruz accessed the justice system and yet was killed. In 2025, Savitri Raj used the court system and still met her death. No one in the justice system seems to be able to answer as to what are the conditions for bailing offenders who are a danger to their own or other families. We support the calls for an evaluation of the judicial system as we have repeatedly seen perpetrators leave court and go to murder the persons who are seeking protection from them. Or, they are locked up for 72 hours and then they walk free while the very slow pace of access to justice drags on sometimes for months and years – while the victims/survivors and families are left at risk. There must also be compatibility in laws, to ensure offences consistent with domestic family violence receive all the remedies and protections consistent with the Family Violence Act. We call for the inclusion of assessments in the court to ensure that the perpetrators receive the interventions to prevent them from causing further harm and to heal.

3. Improved Access to justice in Indigenous and Hinterland communities

Stabroek News has reported the failure of the justice system in Awarewaunau Village, Region 9 where Citizens Karen Sam and Immaculata Casimeiro have tried to use the justice system. Similarly, there is the ongoing work of Gloria Duarte and Paulette Allicock and the Makushi Research Unit, and the Indigenous Group Against Domestic & Sexual Violence led by Mark Rodrigues and colleagues. There are many other cases which are not reported because there is no easy access to reporting and the survivors, including children, are left on their own to manage their safety – often bearing the on-going trauma of seeing their accused rapists/offenders walking freely about the communities. There are no photographs of the President or Ministers with the relatives of 16-year-old Janelly David from Baramita, pledging their action to bring her justice. We call on the Government to work with the Indigenous communities to devise ways of ensuring that the justice system and other services are easily and readily accessible in a timely way.

4. Psychological assessment of gun holders

Three of the current spate of femicides have been by guns – including by licensed firearm holders. There have been other gun crimes where the status of licensing has not been reported. We are aware that the psychological assessments are inadequate in the current medical form. We call for a comprehensive review of the gun licensing mechanisms and a system of continuous assessment of licensed firearm holders to ensure that they are not killing or injuring those whom they are supposed to love. We must all take greater action to bring the epidemic of Violence Against Women and Girls and Femicides to an end in Guyana: It’s a shame on our Nation!

Sincerely,

Indigenous Delegation Against Domestic & Sexual Violence

Red Thread

Omattie Madray, ChildLink Inc

Christine Samwaroo, The Breadfruit Collective

Dr Sara Scott, SRHR Adventures

Immaculata Casimero, Wapichan Wiizi Women’s Movement

Jean La Rose

Mark Anthony Rodrigues

Lillian Joseph

Samantha Thomas

Carl Peneux

Medino Abraham

Keisha Benedict

Gloria Duarte

Alicia Slocum

Rev Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth

Danuta Radzik

Elizabeth Deane-Hughes

Vanda Radzik

Sonia Noel

Lisa Hubbard

Terry Caesar

Raquel Thomas

Vidyaratha Kissoon