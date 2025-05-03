Victoria infrastructure work under sharp review

Infrastructure works totaling over $440 million in Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara, have come under sharp review as progress remains well behind schedule, a release from the Ministry of Public Works said yesterday. During a site visit yesterday, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, expressed deep concern over the delays on contracts awarded since September, 2024. With timelines long surpassed, the Minister has ordered that all responsible contractors be brought before the Ministry on Tuesday. The release said that clear instructions were given. Decisive action will be taken, including possible contract terminations and other penalties. To ensure the people of Victoria aren’t left waiting any longer, Edghill also announced that outstanding works will be reassigned to qualified contractors from Victoria or nearby areas, using the Ministry’s fixed-rate system.
Comments