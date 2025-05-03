Guyana Squash Association to celebrate 60th anniversary with historic weekend of events

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) is set to mark a major milestone in the history of the sport in the country, announcing a series of events to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Squash in Guyana. Scheduled for September 26-28, 2025, the historic weekend will bring together players, officials, and fans from around the world to honor the sport’s rich legacy and look toward its future.

GSA President David Fernandes expressed the significance of the occasion, stating, “We wanted to mark this special occasion with a celebration of the sport for the entire Guyana squash community and our supporters both local and international. Given all our incredible accomplishments and sustained excellence during this time, we felt it appropriate, not only to acknowledge the contributions from previous generations, but also to outline our vision and strategy for continued success into the future.”