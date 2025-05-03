MVP of Milo U18 football tournament earns trial opportunity in Portugal

Rising football star Ezekiel Frank David of Dolphin Secondary School has earned a prestigious two-week professional trial in Portugal following his standout performance at the recently concluded Massy/Milo Under-18 Football Tournament. David’s remarkable display of skill and leadership helped secure a historic 3-2 victory for Dolphin Secondary over defending champions Chase Academic Foundation in the tournament final, held a week ago at the Ministry of Education Ground.
David’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament caught the eye of Michael Richmond, founder of Richmond’s Management. Known for his vision, technical ability, and composure under pressure, the young midfielder guided his team to an unexpected and emphatic win, showcasing his potential to shine on the international stage.