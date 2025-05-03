Ruth Adams’ women’s basketball showcase set for today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) has teamed up with overseas-based national player Ruth Adams to host a full day of women’s basketball activities today at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, aimed at revitalizing the distaff side of the sport in Guyana.

Adams, who hails from Plaisance and migrated to the United States at the age of eight, has built a remarkable career playing professional basketball both in the USA and Europe.

Now, she returns home with a mission to give back and inspire the next generation of female players.