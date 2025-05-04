Adriana’s funeral to proceed tomorrow

-family urges peace at burial

The family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose body was controversially discovered in the pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo on April 24, has decided to proceed with her funeral as scheduled tomorrow, Monday, May 5, despite ongoing efforts to secure a second autopsy.

Adriana’s aunt, Amika Lewis, confirmed the decision to the Sunday Stabroek yesterday, explaining that the family’s applications for a second post-mortem examination were not treated as urgent by the relevant authorities.

“Our family will continue to push for an international investigation,” Lewis stated, “but we will lay Adriana to rest as planned.”

In a Facebook post, Lewis urged the public to respect the family’s wishes for a peaceful burial. “Attention! Attention! Attention! Please share,” she wrote. “It has been brought to our attention that persons are planning to protest and stop the burial… We do not agree to or condone this action.”

“Honour Adriana and the wishes of her family. NO PROTESTS,” she added.

The family’s attorney, Darren Wade, had formally written to both the President of Guyana and the Medical Council of Guyana, requesting urgent clearance for Trinidadian pathologist Dr. Hubert Daisley to conduct a second autopsy. Wade argued that there was precedent for such a licence to be expedited, citing previous instances where approval was granted without a formal application.

In a letter to the Medical Council’s Secretary, Juanita Johnson Jackson, Wade noted that Dr. Daisley’s qualifications were already on file and that only a virtual meeting remained to finalize the process.

“The goal has always been to ensure the examination is conducted before the scheduled burial on May 5,” Wade stated, warning that the family would consider legal action if the matter was not addressed within 12 hours.

A separate letter was also sent to President Irfaan Ali, requesting the involvement of international agencies including the FBI, Scotland Yard, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Wade questioned the capacity of the Guyana Police Force to conduct a credible and independent investigation and urged external support to ensure transparency and closure for the family.

The push for a second autopsy follows a highly anticipated forensic examination conducted on April 28 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corpora-tion (GPHC). Three international pathologists – Dr. Glenn A. Rudner of Mount Sinai Hospital (New York), Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul (Barbados), and Dr. Gary L. Collins (Delaware) – concluded that Adriana died by drowning. How-ever, they were unable to determine the exact time of death due to the body’s state of decomposition.

President Irfaan Ali, at a press conference that same day, confirmed that no signs of physical or sexual trauma were found on the body and that there was no evidence of forceful drowning or foul play.

The result came after days of rampant speculation that she might have died due to foul play.

At the press conference at State House expanded on the findings.

He said that “the objectives were to identify signs of trauma, or injuries around the body, to detect signs of sexual violence, collect appropriate forensic samples, document the post mortem examination through photographs and videography, determine the cause of death. Upon completing the procedure the forensic pathologists ruled out signs of physical and sexual trauma on Ms Younge’s body, after careful deliberation, the team concluded that Ms. Younge died as a result of drowning, Ms. Younge’s relatives were briefed following the examination and informed of the medical cause of death. Due to the state of decomposition of Ms. Younge’s body, the pathologists were unable to provide an exact time of death. The relatives were also informed that the pathologists ruled out theories of forceful drowning, or any other means of killing, followed by the disposal of the body in water.”

In a 20-minute broadcast on Friday night on state TV NCN that interrupted regular programming, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony stated that the autopsy that had been done on Monday by three eminent pathologists, including one identified by the family, had unanimously agreed that the cause of death was drowning. He said that all questions were answered to the satisfaction of the family.

He noted that on completion of the process to the satisfaction of the family of Adriana, the body had been handed over to the family and was no longer under the protection of the police. Under those circumstances, he said that questions would arise as to what a new autopsy would preside over.

Dr Anthony noted that toxicological and histopathology examinations are still to be conducted in New York after which a final report would be issued.

He warned against “elements out there” who want to delay the process to what end he was unsure of.